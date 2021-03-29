BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command on Monday paraded a 30-year-old woman, Blessing Jimoh for allegedly killing her own mother, Ijeoma Odo.

Blessing, a native of Enugu State was said to have allegedly killed her mother, Ijeoma on her way to her farm on March 18, 2021, at Ile- Oluji, the headquarters of Ile-Oluji/Oke- Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo state.

Parading the suspect at the State Police headquarters, Igbatoro road, Akure, the Commissioner of Police, said one Odoh Tochukwu of No.3 Adekiya Street, Ile-Oluji reported at Ile-Oluji Police Station that his mother, Mrs., Ijeoma was attacked on her way to a farm by unknown assailants.

Salami further stated that the complainant said he suspected the duo of Jimoh Blessing and Tope Blessing to be behind the murder.

The police boss said, “Detectives of the Division immediately went to work, where both suspects were apprehended.

“However, Jimoh Blessing, the daughter of the deceased has confessed that she killed the mother. The case is currently with the SCIID for discreet investigation.”

Blessing who later spoke with journalists said she killed her mother after her pastor told her that her mother is a witch.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she killed her mother with a cutlass for inflicting her with madness.

According to her, “My pastor told me that my mother is a witch that she is the one behind my insanity. So after appealing to her and there were no changes, I have to kill her”.