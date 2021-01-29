Recently, allegations made the rounds that some persons after the Yuletide celebrations in Imo State returned to their base with COVID-19 symptoms and in some cases died.

However, concerned about the hazards posed by coronavirus, a group, Alliances For Africa (AFA) with the support of the United Nations Trust Fund held sensitisation meetings in eight local government areas to address the pandemic and other issues.

The meetings were held in Owerri Municipal, Ngor Okpala, Owerri West, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Ehime Mbano, Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, and Nkwerre local government areas of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the resource persons, Mrs Marjorie Ezihe, told the women in Owerri Municipal that physical distancing was an effective means of curbing the virus.

She maintained that many people wash their hands in a wrong manner and demonstrated to them how to thoroughly wash hands.

The expert said that contrary to claims that coronavirus was a ruse, it was real and had claimed several lives, adding that the people should not allow themselves to become victims.

Ezihe also appealed to the women to always observe physical distancing, especially as they relate with returnees to the different communities.

She said that though many people considered nose and face shield as unnecessary, health officials had proved that it was a veritable means to curbing the spread of the virus.

According to Ezihe, hand washing must be adhered to always, stressing that all forms of handshakes must be avoided.

The civil rights activist said that it behooved on wives and mothers to ensure the cleanliness of their homes as well as their safety.

She warned that if they failed to take measures, they may be infected or be forced to have family members come down with COVID-19, saying that everyone must rise up to the task.

Ezihe also spoke on the need to curb gender-based violence. According to her, many people have slipped into depression following hurtful words and or actions perpetrated by their abusers.

She said that child marriage is one of the forms of gender-based violence against girls and appealed to the women not to support it as it was an injury to every girl or woman.

The expert explained that many girls developed vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder (vesica) and the vagina that allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault, as a result of prolonged labour to bear a child by a girl and sometimes women.

Ezihe appealed to the women to ensure that children receive formal education, and acquire skills to help them fend for themselves and support their families.

Another expert, Mrs Joy Daberechi Onuoha admonished the women on the dangers of drug abuse, saying Imo State ranked high in drug consumption by youths.

She maintained that hard drugs and substance use accounted for why many youths engaged in violence.

Onuoha charged mothers to pay more attention to their children and know their characters to ascertain when any crossed the line.

On her part, Mrs Pearl called on the women to always show good qualities to their children, noting that they learn by watching and not what they are told.

She disclosed that following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown measure by the Imo State government, rape and other forms of violence escalated in the state, especially with fathers raping their daughters to cure their sexual urges.

Pearl said many survivors of sexual violence slide into depression erroneously believing they caused the assault even as she maintained that the perpetrators were the mentally sick people and not the survivors.

She appealed to the women to pay attention to their children and remove avenues that may lead to the abuse of their children.

Further, she said such abusers were mostly trusted family members or friends, saying they should always protect their children and by extension others.

Other forms of gender based violence according to her included spousal abuse and called on them to avoid it at all costs.

The expert explained that children raised in such homes grow up to become abusers, thereby fuelling a vicious cycle.

She called on them not to die in silence but seek help from experts but must run if physical violence is involved, noting that only living people can stay married or separated until the issues are resolved.

The same messages were propagated in Ngor Okpala, Owerri West, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Ehime Mbano, Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, and Nkwerre local government areas.

At Obinze in Owerri West local government area, officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) warned that the rate of drug use by people in Imo was high, noting that the figure had more youths, and described it as worrisome.

At the different venues, participants were full of appreciation for the insight provided even as they promised to repeat the same sensitization on their friends and relations.

At Oguta local government area, the women pledged to observe the COVID-19 protocols and always look out for other women around them.

In Ohaji/Egbema council, the women lamented that many of their daughters were caught up in childhood marriages because of pregnancies outside wedlock.

They said the situation may have been due to poor mother-daughter relationships, but promised to improve and encourage other women not to force their young daughters into child marriage because of pregnancy.

In Ngor Okpala local government area, the women thanked the facilitators and called for more sensitisation meetings to educate them.

Further, the women were admonished to shun Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) because if wrongly done, the child bears the scar for life even as it causes complications during child delivery.

Mrs Joy Daberechi Onuoha maintained that the religious injunction on circumcision was on boys but maintained that some persons added baby girls out of ignorance.

At all the venues, all the women pledged to observe physical distancing and reduce the spread of the virus.

One of the participants who gave her name as Mrs Njoku promised to educate other women on the lessons learnt, adding that henceforth she would encourage mothers to pay attention to their daughters.

Others at all the venues thanked Alliances For Africa for their commitment to the improvement of women and girls.