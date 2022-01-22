Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has continued to receive more endorsements from different groups and associations in the country.

The National Coalition for Women Support Groups on Thursday called on the governor of Kogi State to run for the presidential election, noting that he had performed very well as governor.

The leader of the group and the national women leader of APC support groups, Hon. Mariam Yunusa, stated that Governor Yahaya Bello had done well in Kogi, especially in the areas of security, women and youth inclusiveness in governance, infrastructure and human capital development.

She said the group was aware of what Kogi State used to be in terms of security before the governor took over in 2016 and what it is now.

She noted that Yahaya Bello had been able to tackle insecurity in Kogi, making the state one of the safest in the country today.

Hon Mariam further said if given the opportunity, Governor Bello would Bring the needed peace to the country because he had been merciless with criminal elements in Kogi State.

While expressing concern about government’s neglect of women in governance, she noted that the governor of Kogi State had surpassed even the 35% affirmative action considering the number of women in his government starting from the secretary to the government, head of service of the state, vice chancellor of the university, female vice chairpersons of the 21 local government areas of the state, heads of agencies and parastatals and so on.

She said the two evils confronting Nigeria as a country today were insecurity and disunity, noting that Governor Bello had demonstrated political will, leadership quality and capacity to deal with them better than any other candidate and therefore urged him to run for presidency in 2023.

Responding, Governor Bello thanked the group for their support and love for Nigeria.

He assured the group that he was not going to disappoint them, stating that it would not exceed the month of March before he would answer the call of the people.

While commending the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee chairman for expanding the party in strength and number, Governor Bello said he would run under the APC after the party’s convention.