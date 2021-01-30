BY MUH’D ZANGINA KURA

LIFE IN BRIEF

Born on August 10, 1962, Fatima Widi Jallo, like several young girls, was sexually harassed by her teachers during her tertiary education. She subsequently dropped out of school because she didn’t know how to broach the topic with her parents or the school authority. Despite the odds, she reached the zenith of her profession as a journalist, civil servant and politician, and recently retired from active service in 2020.

Background

My name is Fatima Widi Jallo from Yanleman Town in Kaugama local government area of Jigawa State. However, I was born and brought up in Lagos State under the care of my brothers, sisters, mothers and father Alhaji Muhammad Widi who was a businessman and politician.

EDUCATION

I attended school when all children were equal in terms of accessing public services. We had children of the poor, rich, emirs, kings, governors, privileged and non-privileged family in our class but this is no longer obtained in the present society.

I started my early education in Lagos, I enrolled into Adrao International School, Ikoyi, Lagos, 1969, while I obtained my Senior School Certificate Education (SSCE) certificate from Government Girls College, Dala, Kano State. I did my National Diploma (ND) in Modern Management at the British Careers Training College, London, 1987, and got a certificate in Radio and Television Production from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Lagos, 1997, and then a National Professional Diploma in Journalism, 1999.

After I graduated from secondary school in 1977, I got admission into Kaduna Polytechnic but I abandoned the school due to sexual harassment from some of my lecturers, I resisted the pressure but I did not know how to report the issue to my parents or the school authority.

When the situation became intense, I dropped out of the school, I went back to Lagos and got married, but the marriage didn’t last, my husband and I went our separate ways after I had three kids.

After a while I got admission to read nursing in Kano State but due to some family issues, I didn’t take up the admission. However, because of my instincts of helping people I joined a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) called Health Foundation which focused on community mobilisation for health promotion in Lagos. I have also worked at some states in Northern Nigeria under various NGOs.

In the cause of my NGOs advocacy and public enlightenment I met Mr Bode Allalade, a popular news broadcaster with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Lagos, who advised me to join journalism due to the talent and potentials he saw in me.

Allade gave me a note which I took to Federal Radio Corporation Nigeria (FRCN), Lagos, and was employed as a freelancer. This was how I started my journalism career in 1994. Besides FRCN I worked with AIT, Lagos; ASO FM, Abuja; Voice of Nigeria (VON); Muhri International Television, Lagos; and Radio Jigawa.

Besides reporting and news broadcasting, most of the special programs I handled were on rural development, women and society, culture and entertainment.

While in Jigawa State, my radio program took me round hundreds of villages and hard to reach communities, this enabled me to have first hand information on the plight of rural women and communities.

In 2004, when former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo visited Jigawa State, he had a community party with some selected stakeholders. During the party I narrated some of the challenges militating against rural women in Jigawa State based on my personal encounter and the president listened to me with keen interest.

Two weeks after the president’s visit, the former state governor, Ibrahim Saminu Turaki appointed me as his special adviser on Jigawa State People Congress, a program initiated to promote public participation in governance through cooperatives and community organisations.

I was later appointed commissioner, Jigawa State Ministry for Women Affairs and Social Development from 2007-2011 by former state governor, Alhaji Sule lamido,

Other positions I held include NAWOJ and NLC chairperson Jigawa State; member, Areas Women Multipurpose Society, Lagos; member, UNICEF Program Implementation; member, Steering Committee on Justice Sector Reform; and member, Broader Region Development Committee among others.

ACHIEVEMENTS

As a journalist, I initiated various programs to improve the life of women and masses in Jigawa State and other parts of the nation

Those programs and my concern for people is what earned me the reputation and privilege to be appointed special adviser to the governor from 2004-2007 and commissioner from 2007-2011.

As a special adviser I virtually visited all major town and villages across the 27 local government areas of the state, mobilized people to form cooperatives and community organisations which led to the increase of public participation in governance and also made it easy for government to reach thousands of people for empowerment and other programs designed to improve social and economic life of the citizens.

As a commissioner, I managed various programs which made significant impact on family life and the general public. I am proud to have launched and propagated “Haihuwa Lafiya Program” (Safe Motherhood), an MDGs supported project designed to tackle high rate of child and maternal mortality.

Under Haihuwa Lafiya we supported over 500 hard-to-reach communities and encouraged them to take ownership of the project. I thank God that 10 years after the project is still sustained to the extent that rural women contributed money to buy an ambulance for their community.

CHALLENGES

The major challenge I had during my civil service career and holding public office was working with fellow women.

This was quite unfortunate because men supported me more to succeed in all my assignments while my fellow women were sabotaging me.

RETIREMENT

I retired from civil service and politics in 2020. Now I am managing my business and personal charity foundation, Inner Care, which focuses on humanitarian activities.

ADVISE

My advice to women, especially young girls is they should always preserve their dignity and prestige. I also urge them to be sincere and determined in whatever they want to do in life.