Governors and leaders of the Southeast zone yesterday met in Enugu and resolved that the newly esterblished regional outfit of the zone named “EBUBEAGU” will work with the police and other security agencies in her operation to protect lives and properties in the zone.

Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum, Dave Umahi, disclosed this after a meeting of the governors, religious leaders, traditional leaders, leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, among others in Enugu.

Umahi stated that they have directed the Attorney Generals and commissioners for justice of the Southeaat states to work with the joint security committee to come up with the amendment of the existing states’ laws to reflect the new EBUBEAGU outfit.

The meeting also directed Ohaneze Ndigbo’s president to immediately form two committees to engage their people for the peace and security of their people and their visitors and to engage and protect their poeple , especially those who are being unfairly treated and urged the committees to become functional within 10 days from the date of the meeting.

According to Umahi, who is also the governor of Ebonyi State, the meeting condemed the attack on the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and other state infrastructure.

Present at the meeting were Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, President General of Ohaneze George Obiozor, among others leaders of the zone.