ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

Former Nigerian Minister of Education and Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. (Mrs) Obiageli Ezekwesili has applauded African Women on Board (AWB) for their noble initiative to tackle the issue of gender violence in workplaces. Dr Ezekwesili gave the commendation while making presentation today at the virtual launch of “She Thrives”: a new podcast about Workplace Violence.

“She Thrives” is an important part of the organization’s ‘Violence Against Women in The Workplace’ initiative and it is expected to feature stories from women who have faced violence within their working environments and perspectives from thought leaders.

Speaking at the launch, Ezekwesili who thanked AWB for investing in such project, noted that, though data about the scourge is not readily available, but urged them to design the right kind of instrument to make data available as much as possible.

The former minister advised AWB to also look at industry specific focus, by knowing industries where we have industry based violence and take it up from there.

She said “Data is not enough; you have to post stories behind it. Please amplify what you are doing and let it not be buried in little FM studios”.

Do everything possible to achieve scale. It is time to achieve scale behind it. It is important because this is about power relations which we cannot be sentimental about”.

Stating that AWB can lead a new way of addressing these challenges when abusive situations occur , Ezekwesili averred that there are so much grounds to cover.

In her presentation, Chair, AWB, Nkiru Balonwu said “This podcast was created to confront this culture of looking away; to sensitize the public and policymakers about how widespread workplace violence against women is and its effects on women and our society. It was created so women could come out and say, ‘Here’s what I’ve faced and I’m tired of facing it”. Also speaking at the virtual launch, the Program Manager, Inem King said “The primary objective of this podcast is to inform the public about the existence and prevalence of workplace violence against women, and detail its adverse effects on women, businesses, societies and economies. It also serves as a springboard for recommendations to relevant stakeholders whose policies, regulations and rules can mitigate this menace.” International Program Director, Gender, Racial and Ethnic Justice; Regional Director for Southern Africa at Ford Foundation, Nicolette Naylor proffered that, there should be punitive structures put in workplaces to address the issue of gender violence. According to Naylor, an employer however, has a duty to ensure that all employees are protected in their workplaces. Naylor advised that all sexual violence should be conceptualized as violence against women. “We need formal legal policy that will be in place to mediate in the problem. Without policies, it cannot be addressed”, Naylor stated. In her comment, CEO, MTN Benin Republic, Uche Ofodile pointed out that, her organization has a structure in place that handles sexual harassment in the workplace. She however, opined that the person leading the organization will determine how seriously such cases are pushed. To ensure better behavior in workplaces, Ofodile said the employer must ensure that good culture is maintained, adding that “We can have all processes in place, if the top is not serious, it will not work”. She said “There is need to accept zero tolerance to violence in the workplaces. We need to educate our employees. We went to pastors, churches, schools, showing them videos of what sexual harassment looks like”. Adapting her organization strategy on how to deal with workplace violence, Ofodile added “Be preventive and there should be policy in place to achieve zero tolerance. Ensure everyone understands what Workplace violence means. We should have a collective understanding and there should be a hotline in place. There should also be an open door policy”. In her presentation, Chair, AWB, Nkiru Balonwu said “This podcast was created to confront this culture of looking away; to sensitize the public and policymakers about how widespread workplace violence against women is and its effects on women and our society. It was created so women could come out and say, ‘Here’s what I’ve faced and I’m tired of facing it”. Also speaking at the virtual launch, the Program Manager, Inem King “The primary objective of this podcast is to inform the public about the existence and prevalence of workplace violence against women, and detail its adverse effects on women, businesses, societies and economies. It also serves as a springboard for recommendations to relevant stakeholders whose policies, regulations and rules can mitigate this menace.”

The virtual launch moderated by Omoye Uzamere had some of the guests which include: Uche Ofodile, CEO, MTN Benin Republic; Chidinma Lawanson, Country Head, Mastercard Foundation; Folasope Aiyesimoju, GMD,UAC of Nigeria Plc; Nicolette Naylor, International Program Director, Gender, Racial and Ethnic Justice; Regional Director for Southern Africa at Ford Foundation and Ufuoma McDermott, Filmmaker & Actress.

According to Uzamere “The 10-episode series will premiere on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 on BEAT 99.9 FM from 1:00pm -1:30pm and 4:00pm on Podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. Subsequent episodes will also air at the same times for 9 weeks” .

AWB, an independent, non for profit organisation, funded in part by Ford Foundation put up the programme in partnership with BellaNaija and Beat 99.9 FM”.

Meanwhile, participants are of the view that the podcast will help stakeholders (women, men, workplaces, regulatory bodies, policymakers, etc.) better understand and tackle violence against women and create policy models that can be applied to workplaces across the continent.