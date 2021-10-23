Team Nigeria’s new kit has been rated first among top three best jerseys at the ongoing 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships at STAB velodrome in Roubaix, France.

According to the cycling stakeholders, the Nigerian skin suit design kit are said to be colourful and unique with New Zealand and Japan making up the top three countries with the best kit.

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria who is participating in the event for the first time in one of the event of the Women’s Team Sprint qualifier on Friday returned in 4th position behind Japan, Great Britain and Canada.

Team Nigeria would also be in action later today when hostilities continue inside the STAB velodrome in Roubaix, France.

It should be noted that Team Nigeria contingent to the world showpiece are up of four athletes and one official which are; President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) Giandomenico Massari, Mary Sunday Samuel would be in actions in the Team Sprint,Team pursuit and 500mm time trial also Yekeen Tawakalt Oyetayo Team Sprint,Team pursuit and Elimination event.

Others are Ayuba Grace for the Team Pursuit and 500mm time trial and Ese Ukpeseraye Lovina to battle for the Team Sprint, Team Pursuit and Individual pursuit medals.