BY NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

As part of activities commemorating the World Toilet Day 2020 celebration,a Non Governmental Organization, Centre For Water, Environment Development (CWED) has constructed and commissioned eight water system Compactmemt of toilets for LEA Nursery and Primary School, Hayin Banki, Kawo, Kaduna North Local Government of Kaduna State.

The CWED also refurbished another three dilapidated toilets and built eight washing hand points in addition to fencing a motorized solar borehole within the school premises.

Kaduna North Education Secretary Alhaji Mohammed Saleh who performed the commissioning of the project commended the CWED and urged other well meaning individuals to equally assist you government in her efforts to making schools better.

The CWED director Engineer Musa Nimrod said the choice of building toilets for the school among other things is part of the NGO cooperate social responsibility to his almamata.

He promised to speak with other alumni of the primary school to see how they can equally assist the school in any area possible to make it better than what it is now.

‘ CWED plans to establish research and development centre for water and sanitation library anytime soon”.

Shanni Doris Zakama, Program Manager CWED in her address, said CWED is at the fore front of promoting water, sanitation and hygiene in Kaduna State, adding that World Toilet Day is an annual global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the important role sanitation plays in reducing the spread of diseases and creating healthier communities.

“WTD is celebrated on 19th November annually the theme for 2020 WTD is, “Sustainable Sanitation and Climate Change,” This year’s theme focuses on sustainable sanitation and climate change. Climate change is getting worse. Flood, drought and rising sea levels are threatening sanitation systems from toilets to septic tanks to treatment plants.

“Everyone must have sustainable sanitation, alongside clean water and handwashing facilities, to help protect and maintain our health security and stop the spread of deadly infectious diseases such as COVID-19, cholera and typhoid etc.

“Sustainable sanitation systems also reuse waste to safely boost agriculture, and reduce and capture emissions for greener energy. Therefore sustainable sanitation begins with a toilet that effectively captures human waste in a safe, accessible and dignified setting.

Responding, the head teacher Mrs Shola Olubodun commended CWED for their kind gesture particularly the director Engineer Nimrod who was a pupil of the school in the 70s.

She assured that the facilities will be well taken care of, while calling on other well meaning individuals to help the school in whichever way possible.

In attendance at the commissioning were Representatives of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), Kaduna State Water Services Regulatory Commission (KSWARC). State Ministry of Environment, Water Rights and stakeholders from the community among others.