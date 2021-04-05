ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria trio of Blessing Oborodudu, Aminat Adeniyi, and Adijat Idris have qualified to participate in wrestling event at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Their participation at the global multi-sporting showpiece was confirmed during the weekend at the United World Wrestling (UWW) Wrestle Hammamet Tokyo Qualification round held in Tunisia over the weekend.

Recall that the 2019 world bronze medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye, was the lone Nigerian woman to qualify her nation for the Tokyo Olympics’ wrestling event. But Nigeria will now have at least four women competing in Tokyo after Blessing Oborodus’s 68kg gold medal and silver-medal finishes from Idris and Aminat Adeniyi at 50kg and 62kg, respectively.

For the second time in as many days, the host nation of the African and Oceania Olympic Qualifier earned four Olympic berths.

Rio Olympic bronze medalist Marwa Amri (Tunisia) assisted her country in winning three gold medals and a silver and grabbed the team title 45 points ahead of second-place Nigeria, who earned three women’s wrestling Olympic berths on the day.