In this report, ABAH ADAH sheds light on the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC)’s interventions in the electricity transmission (evacuation) segment of the power supply value chain, which forms part 2 of its original mandate.

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) was set up as a fast-track power sector infrastructure development private firm, jointly sponsored by the 3 tiers of government-federal, states, and local government some 15 years ago, with a mandate to manage the power projects tagged “National Integrated Power Projects” (NIPPs), an emergency intervention scheme involving the construction of seven (and later 10) medium-sized gas-fired power plants and associated gas infrastructure, and the critical transmission infrastructure needed to tackle the deficit and expand power sector infrastructure and evacuate the added power into the national grid. The target generation from these NIPP projects, according to the mandate set by government, was to put N5, 000MW on the grid, out of which it has done over 4, 000MW. It, therefore, means that its original focus was quick intervention in the areas of power generation and evacuation (transmission). The distribution component of NIPP only came up later to cater for the anticipated network improvement needed to take power from the transmission facilities to various load centres as well as take it to the doorsteps of end-users across the country, of which NDPHC has done over 80 major projects, as was disclosed by the managing director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr Chiedu Ugbo.

As is the case with generation upstream, the intervention of NDPHC in the transmission subsector (midstream) is equally very noticeable. The company invested in critical transmission and distribution infrastructure needed to evacuate the electricity generated into the national grid and distribute same to end-users. NDPHC has completed 2,194Km of 330kV transmission lines and 887km of 132kV transmission lines. A total of ten (10) new 330/132kV substations and seven (7) new 132/33kV substations have also been completed with several other existing substations significantly expanded thereby adding 5,590MVA and 3,493MVA capacity at 330kV and 132kV levels respectively to the national grid. NDPHC’s contribution has transformed the hitherto radial 330kV/132kV grid into a more robust grid system with significant provision of alternative power flow routes which now serve as redundancies and which has resulted in a more reliable and stable national grid. Of note in these respects are the commissioning of the over 220km long 330kV Double Circuit (DC) lines providing alternative supply route into Abuja and the FCT from Geregu, through a new Lokoja substation, a new Gwagwalada substation into the existing Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN) Katampe and Apo substations with several significant expansion works on existing substation developments along this route.

There is also the construction of a 12-circuit Switching Station at Ikot Ekpene which serves as a hub for marshalling power evacuated from the power plants based at Calabar, Afam, Alaoji, and Ikot Abasi. From this hub a total of over 800km long Double Circuit lines emanate as a Power backbone to flow power generation to Jos and the North East through Ugwuaji and Makurdi in Enugu and Benue States respectively.

With the commissioning of about 95% of this grid backbone in 2016, the Nigeria transmission grid bade goodbye to the radial grid era and entered a new hitherto unattainable level of grid security, reliability and stability that seemed elusive since the commencement of Nigerian grid operations in 1969.

Thus the most recent all-time high wheeling of 5, 420. 30MW by TCN is largely a function of NDPHC’s intervention in the transmission subsector.

The MD, NDPHC, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, confirmed this while speaking to some journalists recently when he said, “We’ve invested in various transmission substations, whether it is at 330kV, 132kV or others. So we have many of these substations with several MVAs in capacity of transformers at the transmission level, as well as several kilometres of transmission lines.”

And NDPHC’s contribution to over all transmission system growth and reliability with improvements in transmission capacity is, from all indications, on the increase as the balance of NIPP transmission projects are being delivered.