By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

World Leading Smartphone device Xiaomi, has signed former Super Eagles captain, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, as their new corporate brand ambassador to represent its latest mobile device. Okocha, was endorsed as the brand ambassador of Xiaomi by the manufacturer of the mobile device to signify the bold transformation in Nigeria mobile device industry.

According to the company, the ambassadorial deal represents Xiaomi’s ambition to establish a leadership position in the future of the mobile industry by revamping nearly all facets of its businesses in Nigeria and beyond Africa.

The company, however, expressed confidence in the deal with the former Nigerian international stating that he was a great fit for the modern products it has in the lineup, especially the yet to be launched “Redmi Note 10”.

Reacting, Okocha expressed delight with the endorsement, saying; “I am honoured to be associated with the world’s top 3 mobile devices in Nigeria, Xiaomi. If Xiaomi isn’t a great company and serves as an engine room of creating values, all these wouldn’t be happening.

I’m happy to be part of the brand and I hope the business will boom during the endorsement tenure that the company will want to do more. I believe in long-term relationships.

Speaking, Marketing Director Xiaomi Nigeria, Mr. Somoye Habeeb, said the company couldn’t think of a bigger name than the former international midfielder.

He said “We launched Xiaomi-Nigeria two years ago with Redmi Note 7, thereafter we launched Redmi Note 8 in October 2019 same year. In 2020, we launched Redmi Note 9series and today the company planned to challenge the boundaries of Nigeria mobile industry with Redmi Note 10 series

He revealed that no other person represents 10 better in Nigeria than Jay-Jay Okocha, 10 with good stories and memories, so Jay-Jay is the best person that can represent Redmi Note 10 in Nigeria and beyond.