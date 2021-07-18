Former Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdul-Aziz Yari has declared that when APC was formed by 11 of them, Sen Ahmad Sani Yarima was sabotaging the initiatives.

Speaking during a meeting with stakeholders from the four local government areas of Northern senatorial district, Yari said when APC was formed, Sen Yarima was playing double standard in between ANPP and PDP.

“Let me state that when we were forming APC, myself and other ACN, CPC and ANPP governors, Sen Yarima was viewed as a mole in the movement”, he added.

“Let me challenge Sen Yarima if he supported or voted for President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 election. Why is he involving himself in a party he didn’t support during the election?”

Yari however, said with recent political developments in the state, he vowed to expose more dirty secrets of Sen Yarima for the public to understand clearly, the true picture of the former senator.

He therefore, cautioned APC national leadership to be cautious about Sen Yarima, as his main mission was to destroy the party through game of hide and seek.