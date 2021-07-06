The pioneer executive chairman of Gombe State Sports Commission and former commissioner of youths empowerment, Malam Farouk Yarma, extended his philanthropic gesture to Gombe State Football Association.

Yarma’s gesture was a fulfillment of his pledge to support the just concluded Gombe State League One by donating items worth five hundred thousand naira (N500,000).

As one of the invited guests during the draws for the 2021 State League One season, Yarma, who was a one time General Coordinator and board member of Gombe United Football Club, pledged to support the league with two hundred and fifty thousand naira (N250,00).

However, he later donated items worth five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) to the State FA twice the amount he pledged.

The items donated are a giant gold trophy, set of jerseys, balls, medals, two pairs of boots, hand gloves and many others.

The philanthropic gesture was the latest of Yarma’s contribution to football development in Gombe State and beyond.

Yarma who is proprietor of the Nigerian Nationwide side, FC Yarmalight is adjudged as the number one lover and promoter of grassroots football in Gombe State for his philanthropic act.