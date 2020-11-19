Recent reports of the re-emergence of yellow fever in some states are raising concerns that the situation may escalate to an outbreak if not checked immediately. States that are mentioned to be battling with the disease are Delta, Enugu and, more recently, Bauchi. Already the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 76 deaths in these three states.

NCDC claims that some deaths and suspected cases were reported in early November. It said there were 74 suspected cases, 35 deaths reported from Delta State, 70 suspected cases of the virus and 33 deaths from Enugu State and in Bauchi State, there were 78 suspected cases with eight deaths.

These cases had initially been termed ‘mysterious deaths’ that no one could explain, until blood samples were taken and tested, and it was discovered that it was, indeed, Yellow Fever.

The Centre also disclosed in its report that preliminary investigations had confirmed that three samples from Delta, one from Enugu and eight from Bauchi bore yellow fever symptoms.

It further disclosed that in the second week of November this year, 222 suspected cases, 19 confirmed cases and 76 deaths were reported from these three states, with the infected individuals showing symptoms of the virus, mainly; fever, headache, fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, vomiting with or without blood, epistaxis, blood in stools/ urine, convulsion and unconsciousness.

The report further disclosed that as at epi- week 41 this year, Nigeria has reported eight confirmed cases of yellow fever from seven LGAs across four states. However, no deaths were recorded among the confirmed cases.

Yellow fever is an acute viral disease spread by a particular type of mosquito that is common to areas of Africa and South America. ‘Yellow’ in the name refers to the jaundice that affects some of the people affected by the virus.

In the opinion of this newspaper, it is imperative for the federal government to tackle this health challenge before it spreads. The COVID-19 pandemic is hardship enough that the burden of another disease will be unacceptable.

Available information reveal that the disease can easily turn into an outbreak when people already infected, transmit the infection to very heavily populated areas that have high mosquito density. This would normally happen in places were individuals have little or no immunity at all, as a result of the lack of vaccination.

Good enough, the Yellow Card, which normally stands as proof of an individual’s immunity to the disease through vaccination, is required for international travel to some countries. This has reduced the risk of the entire population being infected just as the federal government must focus on the vulnerable that have not yet been vaccinated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that 17D vaccine, a vaccine based on a live, attenuated viral strain, is the only commercially available yellow fever vaccine. The organisation points out that it can be given as a single subcutaneous (or intramuscular) injection.

WHO also observed earlier that Nigeria was reacting to successive yellow fever outbreaks, with almost a three-fold increase in confirmed cases in 2019, when compared to 2018. This, it said, suggests the intensification of the virus’ transmission.

The Organisation also noted that from the period of early January to early December 2019, 4,189 suspected yellow fever cases were reported from 604 of 774 local government areas across all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Nigeria. It revealed that the virus is endemic in tropical areas of Africa, Central and South America.

As regards the Yellow Fever vaccine, WHO assures that it is highly effective, safe and is also affordable. It states that a single dose of the vaccine is enough to grant sustained immunity and life-long protection against the virus and disclosed that it gives immunity within 10 days for 80 to 100 per cent of people vaccinated, and within 30 days for over 99 per cent of people vaccinated. It also notes that the virus’ vaccine is ‘highly effective.

Based on these statistics, we, therefore, urge the government to equip public hospitals with all that is required to treat and support victims showing symptoms. We also ask that the federal government be proactive in this matter.

This it can do, in our view, by making Yellow Fever vaccines available, especially to those in the high risk areas, considering the vulnerable first. Just like COVID-19, an awareness campaign should be made to sensitise the public of the disease and its re-emergence in these times.

It is important to bear in mind that if it affects one, it can affect many more. Now is the time for Nigeria to act swiftly, nipping the scourge in the bud.