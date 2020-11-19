By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

The federal government has linked strange deaths in Enugu State and others to yellow fever.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Yes there was an outbreak that started in Delta and was found in Enugu and then two other states making it a total of four states. The analysis we have done so far shows it is yellow fever. So the response has been going on from the National Center for Disease (NCDC), vaccination is going on in all these areas.

“Few days ago, there was also a report from a member of the National Assembly saying that in his constituency there are unexplained illnesses and deaths and that alarm also immediately triggered a response, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control has been directed to go and carry out an investigation.