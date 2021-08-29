Emotions flowed from families, friends, church members and loved ones as the remaining bodies of 16 victims of the Yelwa Zangam attack were lowered to the grave yesterday evening in Jos.

The bodies were conveyed from the Jos University Teaching Hospital JUTH mortuary to Yelwa Zangam community of Jos North LGA, accompanied by security personnel.

The caskets were conveyed by two trucks to the burial site.

Earlier, 18 other victims who were burnt beyond recognition were buried on Wednesday at the same site.

The funeral ceremony began with songs and prayers.

Reverend Ishaku Yaro, the director, Christian Education, ECWA headquarters, took his reading from 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18.

He challenged the people not to worry and encouraged them, saying the price paid by their loved ones would certainly not be in vain.

He said; “We have a hope that those who died will rise and those of us who believe will catch up with those who preceded.”

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria youth wing says government must rise up to its constitutional responsibility of protecting and defending the citizens.

Pharm Markus Kanda Audu, the CAN youth chairman in Plateau State, said the latest onslaught of violence in the state was perpetrated by those who are bent to annihilate those who profess the faith of Jesus Christ.

Worried by the incessant killing of harmless people in the state, youths in their hundredths blocked major roads leading to the state capital in protest.

The angry youths stormed the Plateau State Specialist Hospital and evacuated corpses of the Yelwa Zangam attack into vans and headed straight to the Government House Little Rayfiled to register their displeasure over the wanton destruction of lives in the state.

Comrade John Abiti, the director, Research and Documentation, Anaguta Youth Development Association, Jos North LGA, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the reason why they evacuated the bodies to Government House was to enable Governor Simon Lalong see them so that he too can be an eye witness to the killings that have been taking place under his watch.