ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANTHONY ADAH ABRAHAM

It was a grand event in Lagos as celebs including daughter of late Afrobeat king, Yeni Kuti, music cum arts enthusiast and director of Freedom Park, Theo Lawson, along with others came to the concert of versatile folklore and jazz musician, Afowoslide and the Abinibi groovy band penultimate weekend.

Held at the Alliance Francaise de Lagos, Mike Adenuga centre, Ikoyi in Lagos, lovers of live musical concert had longed for the moment where different artistes would perform live, as COVID-19 pandemic prevent these last year.

Afowoslide who is a trombonist and accomplished musician, along with his band, Abinibi Groovy band gave a good account of themselves by performing different medley including three of his new songs namely: “Omo Eiipe Dagba”, “Ojúmó Ire” and “Tomorrow No One Knows”.

Other artistes that performed were Kwitee, Ifé, Peter Omatsola and Momentum. The guests which include Chinese, German, and French nationals enjoyed the two-hour concert.