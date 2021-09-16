Twenty-four hours after accidentally killing more than nine villagers and injuring 20 others at Buhari village in Yunusari local government area of Yobe State, Governor Mai Mala Buni has called on the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) to investigate the incident thoroughly.

In a press release signed and issued by director-general, Media Affairs in the governor’s office, Mamman Mohammed, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu on Thursday, stated that the state government will work closely with the security forces especially the Nigeria Air Force to establish what actually happened.

He said although it could have been an accident or mistaken target, but government will join hands with the security agencies to unravel the root cause of the incident.

He added that, “This is very important and necessary for us to guard against future occurrence and to safeguard the lives of our people.”

Governor Buni directed his Special Adviser on Security Affairs to liaise with the Nigeria Air Force and the Multi-National Joint Task Force, to look into the unfortunate air strike.

The governor also assured the preparedness of his administration to work with all security forces to ensure the safety of the state.

Buni directed government hospitals in Geidam and Damaturu LGAs to offer free medical services to those who sustained injuries from the air strike.

He commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate air strike, while the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been directed to provide relief materials to cater for the immediate needs of the families of the deceased persons and other members of the community.