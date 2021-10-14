Members of the Yobe State House of Assembly have cleared five new special advisers for the state governor Mai Mala Buni.

The House approved the request for the additional special advisers in a motion, which was presented by the executive arm of government.

The house leader, Hon Bukar Mustapha, said sections 196 of the constitution has empowered the House to approve the numbers of the advisers and same section empowered the governor to appoint any person as special adviser to assist him in discharge of his duties. Mustapha said the approval of the additional five special advisers increased their numbers to 25.

In their contributions, the deputy speaker, Hon Mohammed Isa Bello, the chief whip, Hon Buba Ibrahim Kalallawa and Hon Maina Digma Gana said the approval would enable the governor to add more capable hands in the government.

Presiding over the session, the speaker, Hon Ahmed Lawan Mirwa, commended his colleagues for their cooperation in the clearance of the five special advisers.