The Yobe State government in collaboration with the federal government is set to construct livestock development centers and grazing reserves in a bid to curb farmers/herders crisis.

The arrangement has reached advanced stage in the three senatorial districts of the Yobe, the manager, Yobe Pilot Livestock Development Programme, Dr Idrissa Madaki said.

Madaki, speaking on the level of preparedness of the state government, said the sum of N12 billion has already been earmarked by both federal and state government, on the basis of 50 per cent marching grant payment by both sides.

The manager further explained that the state government has identified three areas, namely: Badegana in Bursari, Gurjiyaje in Fika and Jakusko local government areas from the three senatorial districts of the state.

“The Yobe State Government has identified three gazetted grazing reserves at Gurjiyaje in Fika local government area, Badegana in Bursari local government area as well as in Fika, Fika local government area.

“We have done the needful, including survey, sensitisation and advocacy to stakeholders such as traditional rulers among other important actors in the process.

“Based on the arrangement done so far, I am confident the Livestock Development Centres will kick start in Yobe State in less than three months,” Madaki expressed.

He noted that the idea, when fully implemented will not only resolve the herder/farmer crisis, but boost production and productivity as well as investment among farmers and the pastoralists.

He reveals that the programme, divided into short, medium and long term, is designed to provide a series of opportunities and benefits for both the production class and government.

“The short term benefit of the programme is all herdsmen will be settled at one place, while several farmers among other investors will be shown how and where to graze and provide pastures, hence there will be understanding and multiplier effects.

He explains the medium term will create opportunities for herdsmen, farmers and investors to teach them on how to engage in livestock farming and production of pasture for livestock.

While the long term benefit will see the possibility of getting different industries including cottage, milk and meat processing for exportation through the airport and other means.

The national president, Kulen-Allah Cattle Rearers Association (KACRAN), Mohammed Bello Kalil, disclosed the association was involved in the process and are in full support of the programme.

Kalil who spoke through his secretary, Mohammed Gambo said, “This is a programme that, from the onset, we were contacted and we are in full support of it due to its economic and other benefits, especially for our people, farmers as well as the government.

“I am confident that if fully implemented as planned, the programme will be the panacea to the lingering problems associated with livestock production.”