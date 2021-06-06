Yoruba nation agitators yesterday converged at Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, to demand self determination.

The agitators, who came out in their hundreds, had massed at the popular Fajuyi park in the town in the early hours of the day for the rally but the protest dragged due to the late arrival of Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho.

There was heavy presence of the police, Civil Defence and Amotekun corps who were positioned at strategic spots at the venue of the rally.

Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho described the present Nigerian structure as a contraption, saying time was already ripe for the race to wake up from its deep and long slumber and fight for its own emancipation.

Adeyemo said the Yoruba would never be slaves again to any other race, saying the only way to actualise this was by having an independent country and regaining freedom from oppression.

Igboho said, “Today, we are here to sensitise our people that we can no longer ensure the sufferings being meted out to us by Fulani feudal Lord’s. We are no longer slaves under them.

“The South has oil and water and other natural resources, but Fulani are the ones enjoying them. Most of our university graduates are Okada riders being what our politicians who tell lies recklessly have made us to be.

“Yoruba is the most educated race in Nigeria, but are these graduates getting jobs, No. Rather, our politicians would be buying motorbikes for them for Okada riding. This is wrong and would have to stop. Can they allow their children to be riding Okada?

Adeyemo added, “Today, they have shared everything that belongs to Nigeria among themselves. The president is a Fulani man, the IGP, Director General of the DSS, Chief of Army Staff, chairmen of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Comptrollers General of Immigration and Customs are all Fulanis.”