The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has condemned the high rate of human rituals said to be perpetrated by fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ ritual and urged the Federal Government to take drastic action against the perpetrators.

The association’s National President, Olalekan Hammed and National Secretary, Olawale Ajao who said this on Saturday in Ibadan said it was time the government took decisive action against them.

According to them, it is high time the government took decisive action against yahoo ritual and drug abuse amongst Nigerians.

“The rate at which the negative behaviours are causing moral degradation in the nation is unimaginable to the extent that if not checked or curtailed, the societal value will be eroded in the nearest future.

“All stakeholders have to work hard to reawaken and sharpen the moral compass of Nigerians most especially youths.

“Moreover, federal, state and local government can collaboratively establish Anti- Drug Abuse and Ritual Centre in all wards of the 774 local government areas whereby their main function will based on intelligence gathering and any suspicious person that is being caught will be dealt with in accordance with the existing laws and later rehabilitated”, the youth said.

They added that parents of yahoo ritualists who were backing their children to perpetrate evils should not be exempted from punishment.

They explained that doing that would go a long way in curbing the menace, while all promoters of culture must be given priority to propagate the cultural values of the people.

