The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday told President Muhammadu Buhari that he has already failed in governance and would leave as a failure.

The party added that his attempt at political damage control cannot help his fizzling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the statement by President Buhari that he would not leave office as a failure as “medicine after death”, noting that as long as he is a product of the corrupt, inept, directionless and anti-people APC, he would leave as a failed leader.

The opposition party asserts that President Buhari’s veiled admission of failure, which smacks as a tactic to exonerate the APC, is an exercise in futility as the APC, which now only exists on paper, will soon fizzle from the political firmament, having shown itself as a perverted platform that cannot be entrusted with governance at any level in the country.

PDP said; “President Buhari and his APC have failed in their three-pronged promises of security, anti-corruption and economic development.

“They have instead wrecked all sectors of our nation life with no hope in sight.

“What explanation can the Buhari presidency and the APC offer for failing to decisively tackle terrorists, insurgents and bandits who are daily ravaging our communities, killing and maiming our compatriots in various states across the country, despite the huge resources at their disposal?

“How do President Buhari and APC leaders sleep at night when they know that due to their incompetence and compromises, hundreds of Nigerians, including school children are languishing in kidnappers’ den at the mercies of their assailants and the elements?

“President Buhari has so failed as a Commander-in-Chief that non-state actors have taken over, with regions now resorting to their own security outfits while state governors, including his home, Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, telling helpless victims of terror attacks to defend themselves.

“On the economic front, President Buhari has only succeeded in ruining the once robust economy handed over to him by the PDP administration in 2015 and turned Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world, where over 82.9 million once thriving Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals and other necessities of life.”

PDP added that the Buhari Presidency cannot point to any landmark project it conceptualised, started and completed in the last six years.

The party added that all it can boast of is the mortgaging of the nation’s future with accumulated N33.107 trillion debt with nothing to show and no clear repayment plan.