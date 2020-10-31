By Obinna Ogbonnaya |

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) yesterday insisted that the unreserved apologies tendered by leader of the proscribed indigenous people of biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, were not enough.

The group insisted that as a follow up to the apologies, the IPOB leader should immediately retract his #EndSARS vituperative attacks, inflammatory threats and retreat from unnecessary violent protests in the South East.

According to a statement signed by president-general of the group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and secretary-general, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the apologies, though a welcome development, the statements credited to the IPOB leader and activities of the group was gradually making it lose relevance in the South East region.

The group noted that the IPOB leader during an interview with veteran Journalist, Dele Momodu on Thursday evening apologised to Ndigbo on the various viral video in which he threatened to destroy government facilities in the South East region.

The statement reads: “OYC commends Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for heeding to the advice of the Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide to immediately tender an unreserved apology to Ndigbo, and should retract his #EndSARS vituperative attacks, inflammatory threats, bogus media claims and retreat from unnecessary violent protests in the Southeast.

“In Igboland, it’s unimaginable and taboo for anyone to speak for Igbo without proper consultative approvals from Igbo stakeholders. IPOB is gradually losing relevance after their failed protests on Monday 26th October 2020.

“Yoruba politicians and North East presidential aspirant through their selfishness are manipulating IPOB activities indirectly for 2023 build-up to scuttle Igbo Presidency project and it should stop henceforth.

“Nnamdi Kanu should learn from history especially Awolowo’s betrayal against Igbo Legend, Dimm Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu in 1967.

“OYC wishes to inform Nnamdi Kanu that his sins have been forgiven by Igbo Youth Leadership led by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro. He should go and sin no more.”

The leader of the proscribed IPOB had last week Tuesday called on his protesters disguising as #EndSARS protesters to ambush and kill all governors, soldiers, policemen, and destroy properties of leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as well as government infrastructures.

Kanu also claimed responsibility for burning down Oriental Hotel in Lagos as well as other government infrastructure in the state.

“Tinubu will know how powerful we are. I gave the order and his hotel is now in flames. They are playing with us,’’ he had said.

Kanu who was speaking on radio biafra urged the protesters not to give up because those in government would do everything possible to subdue them.

He also suggested that the ongoing crisis in Lagos where properties worth billions of Naira have been destroyed was because of the Governor’s decision to impose a 24-hour curfew.

He continued: “Abia State will be on fire from tomorrow. Cut off the heads of soldiers you see. Anybody you kill cut off the head of such a person. Any police man, soldier you see, kill them. Anything you have, use it as a weapon.

“Our young revolutionaries have taken over Aba. A lot of progress is being recorded in Lagos by our gallant youths and the army is on the run. I don’t want to see a policeman standing, go and look for a weapon to arm yourself, build weapons if you don’t have one and destroy them; mad people everywhere.

“Find where their children are and kill them. Make their mothers childless. Give them destruction. They think it is like before.’’

Kanu also called on protesters to attack Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu anywhere they saw him.

He said, “Anywhere you Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu attacks him anywhere you see Tinubu his hotel must be burnt down. Tinubu is in trouble, go find him anywhere. He is a leader indeed. You are an idiot. Charlatans. You have nothing to offer. They have failed. They can’t intimidate us.’’