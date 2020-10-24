By ERNEST NZOR, Abuja |

Sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari nationwide broadcast yesterday, the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has said the broadcast came too late, stressing it warned the government ahead of the ongoing carnage but it never listened.

The CNPP in a reaction signed by its secretary general, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said the ongoing carnage may have been averted if the president made a statement last week.

“While we continue to condemn acts of violence under whatever circumstances, what is the use of the charmer after the snake has bitten?

“The CNPP intelligence that led the plea that President Buhari should address the nation to calm ruffled nerves fell on deaf ears. Equally, the warning that any attempt to shoot at the #EndSARS protesters would be catastrophic was also ignored. But today, it is hoped that the government would be wiser and more proactive in the future.

“It must be noted that CNPP as led by Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the national chairman, is on ground in all the states of the federation and in touch with the ordinary citizens. We feel their mood and clearly understand their feelings.

“It was an error on the path of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to have ignored the CNPP’s warnings.

“If the president’s broadcast was made a week ago, the carnage may have been prevented but it is now coming too late in the day.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. The ruling APC must stop seeing the voice of the opposition as the voice of enemies,” it added.