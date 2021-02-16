ADVERTISEMENT

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Yekini Nabena, a deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is an impostor.

Nabena has continued to call himself the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC even in a recent statement.

The minister said he will not respond to Nabena, who described himself as the deputy national publicity secretary

of the APC, in a statement on the ongoing APC Membership Registration in Kwara State.

Mohammed in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP entitled: “Nabena’s Statement on Kwara APC Membership Registration I Won’t Respond to an Impostor” said Nabena must have been speaking for himself, as the APC National Caretaker Committee, as presently constituted, has no

position called deputy national publicity secretary.

The minister said, “as part of the resolutions from Its last meeting in Abuja on 8 December, 2020 the APC NEC approved the immediate dissolution of the party organs at the polling units, wards, local government, states, and zonal levels as well as the non-National Working Committee component of the

NEC and the immediate reconstitution and composition of the dissolved

EXCOs to serve in their respective offices in a caretaker committee

capacity, but excluding the non-NWC members of NEC.”

He stated that anyone claiming to be the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC is an impostor, adding that he “will not dignify such a pretender with a response.”