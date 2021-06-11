The National Youth Congress for Better Nigeria (NYCBN) has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of hatching a dangerous plan to break up Nigeria.

The group’s national president, Comrade Ali Wali, and its secretary, Mr Kola Williams, in a statement said they were aware that Obasanjo would meet with some unpatriotic CSOs to call for the breakup of Nigeria.

They alleged that “the intention and plan by Obasanjo to organise some civil society organisations (CSOs) and other critics of the Buhari administration to form a coalition that will mount pressure on the federal government is not acceptable.”

Also, the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has alleged plot by alleged disgruntled elements in the country to scuttle democratic rule in the country.

The forum’s national coordinator, Adesina Animashaun, claimed that it was privy to information that a former leader of this country and other politicians, working in collaboration with their allies in other parts of the world, have begun some clandestine meetings in one of the South-West states, with the ultimate objective to achieve the goal.

The group in a petition addressed to the president and notable personalities in the polity maintained that the plot was motivated by “sheer malice” against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Animashaun disclosed that those behind the plot have concluded plans to hold a meeting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday, June 10, 2021 to fine-tune the strategy to achieve the goal.

Animashaun, therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the service chiefs, the inspector general of police, and other major stakeholders in Nigeria to rise to the challenge and stop the alleged plan which could cause unprecedented chaos in the country.

YAF enjoined the country’s various security agencies, including the military, police, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to activate their machineries against “these unpatriotic elements” masquerading as past leaders and clerics intervening in the current situation in the country before they realised “their evil agenda.”