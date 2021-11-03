In line with its policy of youth inclusion in leadership, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abudullahi Sule has approved the appointment of a young Cambridge scholar, Engr Al-Amin Malami, 24, and a 32 year old Musa Abubakar as Vice Presidents of the Nasarawa State Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA).

The appointment showcases the commitment of the administration to youth inclusion policy in its effort to transform the State.

Malami, who holds a first-class bachelors degree in Engineering and a Masters Degree in Industrial Systems, Manufacturing and Management from the University of Cambridge brings to NASIDA, a robust background in investment management and management consultancy, having worked under the Investment Corporation of Dubai as a Consultant to Emirates Airlines with stints at Aston Martin and Boeing.

Abubakar, 32, is a graduate of Business Innovation and Management from the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom. His expertise lies in business operations and business reforms. He previously ran multiple small businesses in Agriculture and Real Estate, and brings to the table, an in-depth understanding of SMEs to provide solutions to the barriers that impede business operations in Nigeria.

A statement from MASIDA, signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Ibrahim Abdullahi, described the new appointees as “brilliant minds,” while welcoming them to the leadership of the Agency.

He pledged the commitment of the agency to fulfilling its mandate saying, “We remained committed to building a world class one-stop shop for investment that is innovation centric.”