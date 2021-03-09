BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

Tension engulfed the sleepy community of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area, Imo State, Tuesday as irate youths within the community went on rampage and destroyed the divisional police station over the alleged killing of their kinsman by a suspected police man serving within the community.

This incident is coming on the heels of a recent attack and destruction of a police station at Aboh Mbaise Council Area of the State.

The protesting youths were said to have also burnt patrol vehicles and freed the detainees at the police station as policemen on duty ran for their dear lives.

Our correspondent gathered that two police officers sustained various degrees of injuries during the stampede.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.

The PPRO stressed that policemen went for an arrest in the area but were attacked by the youths who became riotous.

Ikeokwu also confirmed that two Policemen were injured and a suspects freed by the irate youths of the community.

He however, submitted that it was in the process of averting danger, the policemen who he said were trying to save themselves, when a stray bullet hit one of the youths and he later died in a hospital.

Ikeokwu explained that policemen had been deployed to the station, adding that the state Commissioner of police, Narisu Muhammed, had ordered an investigation into the arson and the manslaughter, so as to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.