By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

A youth group under the auspices of Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) Move has called on the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello to vie for the leadership position of the country in 2023 to address the nation’s housing deficit in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the group’s convener, Comrade Babangida Abdullahi, said they are of the view that if the governor wins the election in 2023 he will also create an even enabling environment for development in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdullahi said that the group cherished and appreciate the housing achievements of Yahaya Bello in Kogi State, hence the need for “him to translate these housing strides to the national level.”

He also stated that “security, health, and education should be an area of concentration for Bello as he has protected the state from insecurity that includes arm banditry, thug activities and kidnapping creating community policing.”

The convener also hailed Bello for inaugurating the 441 Special Constabulary Police in the state.

Also speaking, Fatima Maina said considering the housing strides in Kogi State he will replicate the same in the country.

“We have observed the housing strides he has accomplished in Kogi State. I look at him as a young, strong personality that can move the country’s housing sector forward after the present government,” she said.