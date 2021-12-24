The founder and Senior Pastor of Zion Flames Ministries International (ZiFMI), Apostle Momo Promise has charged faithful Christian to normalize the habits of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with the less privileged people in the society.

Apostle Momo made the charges in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos, on Sunday.

He explained that we often see Christmas as a time to celebrate with our families and loved ones, but we should be aware that the birth of Jesus Christ, his resurrection, and death are for everyone.

“This Christmas season, we as Christians should reach out to the less privileged, the widows, orphans who also need to enjoy whatsoever is going on in this season and not feel left out.

“We take our family out and enjoy a nice time with them, while that is good we often forget there are people out there without families who also need to share in the experience.

“Another thing we should embrace as believers is the life of humility, we should come low no matter how high status we are, the Lord Jesus came so low for our sake

“Just think of it — Almighty God, clothed in radiant glory from eternity past, came to this earth formed as a human being in the womb of a human mother for one purpose: so that He could one day die a miserable death on a cross to purchase our salvation! All of this required humility on a level far beyond anything we could ever comprehend or anything that has ever been requested of any of us. Yet this was the reason Jesus came; therefore, He chose to be obedient to the very end, humbling Himself to the point of dying a humiliating death on a Cross and thereby purchasing our eternal salvation.

“So as you celebrate Christmas today be sure to remember the real purpose of Christmas. It isn’t just a time to reflect on the baby boy who was born in Bethlehem so long ago. That baby was God manifest in the flesh. He was born to die for you and me. Jesus was so willing to do whatever was required to redeem us from Satan and sin that He humbled Himself even unto death on a Cross! That is what Christmas is all about,” he said.

