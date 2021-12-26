Increased fuel pump price in South-East and South-Southern states has had a ripple effect on the transportation cost that commuters are paying to states in the region, LEADERSHIP Weekend has learnt.

To this end, commuters traveling across the country are groaning over increased cost by transportation firms despite the harsh economic environment.

Commuters mostly affected by the fare increment are those traveling through the South East and Abuja even as they called on government to end insecurity, repair the dilapidated express road as well as connecting the regions with railway to ease the transportation cost.

However, LEADERSHIP investigation had shown that travelers going to the East, especially, from Lagos to Imo State paid as high as N17,500, Enugu N15,000 and Ebonyi N20,000.

The increase in fare to the South Eastern part of the country is, however, blamed on adjustment in pump prices of petroleum products across the South Eastern states.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, national president, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association on Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Okoronkwo blamed tank farm operators in the region, saying, they refused to sell at government ex-depot prices.

Okoronkwo, therefore, called on government to intervene by looking at the challenges of tank farm operators so as to equally address the rise in transport fare.

He said: “from what I learnt the tank farm operators are not implementing regulated price regime and our members are struggling to remain in business and as such would adjust prices to be able to make some margins. Their turnover though insignificant but they have to keep the region wet following surge in vehicular movement to ferry a bloated number of holiday makers.”

However, LEADERSHIP independent visits to motor-parks across Lagos and Ogun States have shown that transport fare has gone up drastically compare to last year.

A visit to Lagos state government, ministry of transportation approved Biode motor park, Ojota, showed that fare from Lagos to Abuja, Okene and Lokoja is N12,200 as against last year’s price of N10,000.

One of the passengers traveling to Benin city, Edo state, James Peters, said he paid N8,500 to travel to Benin saying he believed the price was high.

According to him, the increase in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was one of the reasons for the price hike.

Another passenger and a businessman, Chike Amadi said he wanted to travel home to Imo State with his family but he had to suspend the journey due to increased transportation fare.

However, speaking to transport and logistics companies at Ogba, Lagos, a driver at one of the companies, Chukwuma Agbamuche, said the general patronage is high despite insecurity.

He said from Lagos to Onitsha, before the yuletide season, was N6,500 but now, N12,000 due to the yuletide season.

According to him, despite the increments, travelers still besieged the park to travel to their respective states saying with more people scrambling for limited seats on the fully booked commercial airplanes, prices of commercial vehicles are bound to hit the roof.

His words, “not everyone can afford to go by air, hence, many travellers are making their way back to the roads despite the attendant risk of the deplorable roads and cases of robbery and kidnapping.”

Drivers plying the South-Western states have, however, lamented low patronage attributing it to the harsh economic situation in the country.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, a driver at Iyana ipaja motor park, Asiyanbola Johnson said the transportation fee to Ibadan, is N3000, Ore-Ondo State is N5,000 compare which was higher than that of last year.

Asiyanbola argued that, a concerted effort to improve the state of the Nigerian roads will reduce transportation cost.

He also called for the revamping of mass transit schemes, to develope the inland waterways and fast-tracking the completion of all railway projects across the country.

He further advised the government to private sector investment in transport which would benefit the Nigerian economy while stressing that the government’s inability to create an enabling environment for private investments has ensured the sector consistent underperformance.

Also, on the South West route, Lagos to Ado-Ekiti, Aramoko, Ikere, Igede and Iyin by car is N4,000 and N3,500 by bus. Lagos to Osogbo, Ikirun, Offa by car is N4,600, and N4,100 by bus. Ikare, Akoko, Akungba is N4,000 by Car.

A bus driver, Eniolorunmo Fatai, said transportation cost has gone down instead of going up due to the economic situation in the country.

To him, “the price has not changed and this was as a result of people not travelling much. For instance, the vehicle you see here now that is boarding passengers has been on the turn for over three hours and we cannot go with an half loaded vehicle so, that was one of the reasons we have tried not to increase the fare.

Fatai continued, “we realised that people are not buoyant economically and even people who send parcels to their loved ones through us did not turn up, this surprised me because previous years are is usually different from every other months.

“Look at the park, it is not as busy as it used to be because people usually travel three to four days to Christmas and now, see what we are faced with,” he lamented.

“By this time last year, we had increased the price but now we cannot do that simply because people are not traveling. We have reduced the price when you compare it to last year and this was to encourage people to travel because last year was N4,200 but this year is N4,000 yet, no patronage.”

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, a bus driver, Femi Agbaje lamented low patronage on the South West routes, saying, despite reduction in price of fare, passengers are still not coming.

Agbaje, a motor park task force said: “we have reduced the price compare to last year just for people to travel. For instance, Lagos to Warri is N7,000 as against last year price of N8,500, because we have realised that people’s purchasing power is low, some are scared to travel because of security issues in the country.

In another interview, Justice Anjorin, a bus driver, said: “look at me, I am a driver and on a normal day, you cannot meet me here sitting and listening to radio in the bus as I would have been on the road.”

“Low patronage has made us not to increase the price. Last year, there was high patronage but this year is not so. I believe insecurity is not encouraging people to travel and if the government can end insecurity, people will be encouraged to travel,” he said.