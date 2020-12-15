BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Oyo State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Isikilu Akinsanya has assured the people of a peaceful Yuletide season.

The state NSCDC Commandant who stated this in Ibadan expressed the corps’ preparedness of ensuring peaceful celebration.

He said no stone would be left unturned in order to protect the lives and property of the citizenry in the state.

The Commandant who spoke at the second day training for the Disaster Management Desk Officers across the state, directed all the area commanders, divisional officers and personnel of the Corps to intensify security coverage within the nook and crannies of Oyo State.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to provide adequate security of lives and property in order to make the Christmas and New Year festival crime free period for the citizens of the state.

The Commandant enjoined the people of the state to go about their various business legitimately and be security conscious at all times.