In the spirit of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, has distributed food items to no fewer than 80 families in Rumuomasi community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

The gesture was carried out under the Feed-The-Family project, an annual programme of the club aimed at reaching out to the less-privileged in the society.

Speaking during the event, President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, Dr. Ofon Harcourt-Whyte, said the main target in this year’s project were widows.

Describing the experience as wonderful, Harcourt-Whyte said the responses gotten from the beneficiaries were “awesome”.

She said: “Today, we carried out a Feed-The-Family project, which has become a yearly practice. The essence of carrying out this project is to touch the less-privileged.

“Those that are in need and those that don’t have anything to eat during this period, especially the widows. We decided to carry out this project in Rumuomasi where we fed 80 families.

“It was a wonderful experience; the responses we got from the families were awesome. They were so happy to know that even the little that we have, we were able to extend it to them.”

