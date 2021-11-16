Controversy has continued to trail the Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held at the weekend in Zamfara State as stakeholders have continued to throw tantrums.

Recall that Senator Kabiru Marafa over the weekend blamed the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC,

led by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni for the parallel congress his group held.

In reaction, Director General, Press and Media Affairs to Buni, Mamman Mohammed, in

denied Marafa’s allegation saying the camp of the two-term Senator would not have participated in the exercise if it was properly mapped out by the party.

However, Spokesperson to Senator Marafa-led APC, Hon. Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun in a statement on Monday

noted that Marafa raised pertinent points that undermined the legality of the APC National leadership under Mai-Mala Buni while equally providing the rationale for his APC-led faction to conduct a parallel congress.

He noted that “It is interesting that the issues raised by Senator Marafa did not sit well with the so-called caretaker leadership of APC under Mai-Mala Buni through a statement attributed to one Mamman Mohammed who called himself DG Press and Media Affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni”.

It however, added that “But instead of addressing the issues raised by Senator Marafa against his boss, Mr. Mamman went bluffing and describing the actions of the highly respected Senator as “political suicide” and advising on the obvious stance of going to court which Senator Marafa unequivocally stated in all his statements.

While assuring the DG of Senator Marafa’s willingness, readiness and determination to challenge the legality and all the actions taken by the illegal CECPC in court, it urged the Mai-Mala and his media warriors to address the pertinent issues raised against his/their principal.