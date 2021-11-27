A coalition of leaders of the Zamfara APC state congress has endorsed the candidature of Tukur Umar Danfulani for the chairmanship position of the party.

Danfulani, a former acting state chairman of the PDP, defected to the APC along with Governor Bello Matawalle.

Speaking at a press conference in Gusau, chairman of the coalition, Najeeb Azzamfary, said they unanimously endorsed Danfulani’s candidature.

“We all agreed on Danfulani to be our new state APC chairman in the upcoming Saturday state congress,” he said.

He described Danfulani as a true democrat who if elected would promote democratic principles among party followers.

“We have seen the progress recorded during his stewardship when he was acting state PDP chairman,” he added.

According to him, with Danfulani as the head of the APC, leadership mobilisation would be easy to move the party upward.

Azzamfary noted that Danfulani’s experiences in party politics started as PDP chairman of Gusau local government area, up to acting state PDP chairman and chairman and secretary of many strategic committees of the party and in the Matawalle led administration.

“Zamfara APC needs a person with vast experience in politicking who would support the administration of Gov Matawalle to take the state to the next level,” he said.

Azzamfary urged all APC stakeholders in the state, especially delegates from the 14 local government areas of the state, to unite and support Danfulani in the state APC congress slated for Saturday.