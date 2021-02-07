BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

Sequel to the meeting convened by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, Senator Kabiru Marafa Saturday convened a meeting with critical stakeholders of his faction (APC Mai Jama’a, which literally means APC of the grassroot) in Kaduna to discuss issues that will lead to geniune reconciliation of both factions.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of the caretaker committee of APC His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State had on Monday in Abuja met with Senotor Marafa and the immediate past Governor of the state Abdullazeez Yari and other stakeholders from Zamfara State to address the lingering crisis in the state chapter.

According to Senator Marafa in his opening speech during the meeting, he disclosed that “At the Abuja meeting, we all agreed and reasoned to come together and work for the benefit of our people. The party is ours and we have worked and laboured for its growth.

“In fulfillment of that pledge, we have convened this meeting with all the critical stakeholders of our faction, from all the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State to actualise the reconciliation move initiated by the party in Abuja.

As peace loving and loyal party members, we are ready for a genuine reconciliation, where all will be carried along in the scheme of things in the party at all levels.

“As you all know, ours is not a one-man-show, it is a movement, involving millions of Zamfara people who are satisfied with our leadership. At this meeting, we will brief our members about the Abuja meeting and the next line of action which is genuine reconciliation.

“It is our hope that the two factions of APC in Zamfara State is merged. After this meeting, we will look at the possibility of meeting with the Yari’s faction on the way forward. We will extend hands of fellowship to the Yari’s faction with sincerity. We will make demands for genuine reconciliation. In our religion, reconciliation is very important” he stressed.