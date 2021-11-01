Following a recent assault on members of the Joint Task Force by bandits in Zamfara State, the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has called for new approaches against all criminal elements threatening the internal peace and security of Nigeria.

Audi, while reacting to the incident, which left one police officer and two officers of the NSCDC dead, strongly condemned the deadly attack on security operatives, innocent citizens and critical national assets and infrastructure.

He described the attack, which happened in Shinkafi, along Kauran Namoda road in Zamfara State, while the operatives were on deployment to checkmate the rising wave of banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the state, as not only condemnable but callous, despicable and inhuman.

In a statement signed by the director of public relations of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, the commandant general also commiserated with the families and friends of those who had lost their loved ones in the “heinous crime” and promised to fish out the criminals and make them face justice.

He praised the efforts and resilience of the gallant operatives for preventing greater loss of lives and destruction of public property, assuring that efforts would be fully mobilized to go after the bandits, apprehend and deal decisively with them under the full weight of the law.

Audi appealed to members of the public to be vigilant, security conscious and to promptly assist security agencies with credible information that could lead to the arrest of these criminals who perpetrated this despicable act before they cause more havoc in the society.

He vowed that the Corps would not relent in it’s efforts but would continue it’s dogged fight against banditry, kidnapping and insurgency through concerted efforts of well trained personnel, introduction of more training programs and innovative strategies towards the deployment of more sophisticated equipment and improved staff welfare which provides an umbrella of life insurance coverage for all personnel of the Corps.