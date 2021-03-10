Suspected gunmen on Wednesday launched another at Damaga town in Maradun local government area killing 13 persons.

An eye witness, Miss Damaga said the bandits on motorbikes, attacked the students of the Junior Day Secondary School but the students dispersed running helter skelter for their dear life.

The source said one the student was shot and died instantly.

Damaga further said the bandits then moved inside the town and on fire sporadically killing twelve others.

‘The bandits firstly attacked Government Day Secondary School, but on sense the arrival the students start running to their houses, but unfortunately one student was killed”, he added.

When contacted, Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Muhammad Shehu the command was not aware of the attack but promised to find out.