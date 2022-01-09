President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage at the latest reports of the killing of many villagers by escaping bandits in Zamfara State.

Reacting to reports of the killings, President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said: “The latest attacks on innocent people by bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces who are well equipped to effectively confront these enemies of humanity.

“In keeping with my commitment to tackle the monster of terrorism head on, let me reassure these besieged communities and other Nigerians that this government will not abandon them to their fate because we are more than ever determined to get rid of these outlaws.

“These criminals will be history because we are not going to relent in our current military operations to get rid of these thugs who have been terrorising innocent people.”

Buhari appealed to the affected communities for patience, saying, “We are fiercely determined to smoke out and destroy these outlaws who have no regard for the sanctity of life.”

While extending sympathies to the survivors and families of those killed, the president said; “The Army and Air Force are working together to get rid of these callous criminals as they acquire more equipment to track down and eliminate criminal gangs that are subjecting innocent people to the reign of terror, including illegal imposition of taxes on the communities under siege.”

