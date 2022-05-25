Six House of Representatives members from Zamfara State who earlier defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with Governor Bello Matawalle have made a u-turn to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and secured the party’s ticket for the 2023 election.

The return of the lawmakers to PDP was as a result of the reconciliation between Governor Matawalle and former Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari and Sen. Kabiru Marafa.

It was learnt that the APC had denied the incumbent lawmakers the opportunity to buy forms for the election as the seats were given to new contestants.

The former APC members who made the u-turn are Hon. Ahmad Maipalace of Gusau/Tsafe, Hon. Bello Hassan of Shinkafi/Zurmi, Hon. Sulaiman Gummi of Gummi/ Bukkuyum, Hon. Sani Umar of Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji , Hon Shehu Ahmad of Mary/Bungudu and Hon. Ahmad Mohammed of Bakura /Maradun federal constituency.