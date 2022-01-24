Zamfara State government has recruited additional 110 teachers to give extra lessons to the students in order to cover up for the period schools were shut down in the state.

This was disclosed by the commissioner for information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, at a press briefing in the Gusau, as the state government approves the reopening of the schools.

He said the 200 post-primary schools were classified into three categories of Green, Yellow and Red in order to facilitate the resumption of educational activities in the state.

“The green category has no security threat in their areas whereby the school activities can resume, while, the yellow category the security threat was not much still students can resume but the red category that is where there is security threat and had to stay on hold pending the improvement of security situation,” he added.

He said the newly recruited teachers would be given extra lessons to students into bridge the gap created during closure of the schools.

Dosara said the schools were ordered to reopened after consultations with the security experts who he said promised to deploy more security operatives to various schools in the state.

“We did not reopen the schools on our own without consulting the security experts because they guided us”

He said not all the schools in the state were authorize to reopen, stressing that the insecurity situation in some areas of the state made it impossible to reopen schools in the affected areas.

