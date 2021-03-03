ADVERTISEMENT

Zangon Kataf: 9 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Deadly Attack

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna state government, on Wednesday, disclosed that nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent attack on Kurmin Gandu village, Zangon Kataf local government area.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement said the arrest was revealed in operational feedback submitted to the Kaduna State Government by troops of Operation Safe Haven.

It would be recalled that armed bandits carried out an attack on the village late on Sunday, leaving five people dead, as reported.

Aruwan said the nine suspects were apprehended after continues tracking by the troops:” An assortment of weapons was recovered from the group.

The statement said Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the report with gratitude, and commended the troops for their relentless efforts, urging the security agencies to ensure diligent prosecution of the suspects:”The suspects have been handed over to the Police for further investigation”

Meanwhile, Aruwan also said troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported the recovery of two corpses, apparently of herders, in the Mabuhu-Wawan Rafi general area of Zangon Kataf LGA.