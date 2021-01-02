The Zazzau emirate and the ancient city of zaria has been thrown into mourning following the death of two princes and council members, Alhaji Bashir Aminu (Iyan Zazzua) and Alhaji Abdulkadir Iya Pate (Talban Zazzau).

They both passed on in the early hours of yesterday at the ages of 70 and 72 respectively.

According to a tweet by the Zazzau Emirate, Iyan Zazzau who was major contender of the emirship stool following the death of the former Emir, Alhaji Dr Shehu Idris on the September 20, 2020, was reported to have died of an undisclosed illness in Lagos, while the Talban Zazzau was found dead at his residence without any notice of illness.

“Inalillahi wa inna illaihir rajiun indeed from Allah we are and to him we shall return. It is with deepest regret and no pleasure that we announce the death of the most powerful traditional title holder & wealthiest prince in Northern Nigeria today, Alh Bashir Aminu Iyan Zazzau,” the emirate tweeted.

At the time of filing this report, the remains of late Iyan Zazzau was still being expected to arrive in his home town, Zaria, from Lagos for burial today.

A family source said his corpse is expected to be buried at anguwar Jaba burial ground, while the funeral prayer will be conducted at Sabon gari Jumaat Mosque.

This, it was gathered, may not be unconnected to the rift between the Emirate council and the late Iyan Zazzau whose funeral prayer is supposed to be conducted at the Emir’s Palace in Zaria.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that the late Iyan Zazzau had filed a suit in court challenging the appointment of the new Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

The late Iyan Zazzau died after celebrating his 70th birthday penultimate Friday before his death a week after.

He was one of the frontline contenders for the Zazzau throne, following the death of Emir Shehu Idris on September 20, 2020.

He, however, lost to the current emir, Ahmed Nuhu-Bamalli, who was appointed by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, a development that angered the late Iyan to seek redress in court.

Bashir Aminu was born in 1951 into the Katsinawa ruling house of Zazzau emirate.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1975. He is a fellow of the Institute of Financial Accountants (UK) and a fellow of the Certified National Accountants of Nigeria (CNA).

A very successful businessman, Mr Aminu was district head of Sabon Gari, Zaria, from 1979 to 2018 when Governor Nasir el-Rufai relieved many of the district heads of their appointments.

Meanwhile, the remains of late Talban Zazzau, Alhaji Abdulkadir Iya Pate, one of the prominent title holders in Mallawa royal clan has been buried according to islamic rites in zaria.

Aged 72, the late Iya Pate died at his residence in Lemu, Zaria city at the early hours of Friday

He was buried in Zaria city after funeral prayer was observed at the Emir’s Palace, shortly after Jumaat prayers.

Until his death, he was the District Head of Igabi and had worked at Nigerian Export Processing Zone Agency, (NEPZA).

It would also be recalled that the late Talban Zazzau was the Chairman of the coronation committee that brought on board the present Emir.

He was said to be a well-respected emirate council member.

He is survived by two wives and six children.

PMB Mourns, Sends Ministerial Delegation To Palace

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he was saddened by the death of the two leading members of the Zazzau Emirate, the Iyan Zazzau, Alhaji Bashir Aminu and Talban Zazzau, Abubakar Pate in one fell swoop, describing their demise as a double tragedy.

Accordingly, he has sent a ministerial-level delegation to visit the Eamir’s palace on his behalf.

Reacting to the incidents yesterday, the president in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said, “The death of such two prominent figures in Zazzau emirate comes to me as a rude shock not long after the death of former Emir Shehu Idris.

“I wish to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the two leaders, the Zazzau Emirate Council, the Government and people of Kaduna State. May Allah forgive the gentle souls of the departed and reward their good deeds with paradise,” t Buhari added.

Shehu added that the president has dispatched a ministerial-level delegation to visit the palace on his behalf.

Zazzau Emirate Has Lost Illustrious Sons – Senator Kwari

Also, the Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleiman Abdu Kwari has described the death of the two princes, Iyan Zazzau Alhaji Bashar Aminu and Talban Zazzau Alhaji Abdulkadir Iya Pate as a great loss to the Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State in particular and Nigeria in general.

In a statement posted on his verified Facebook account, Senator Kwari said the Emirate has “truly lost two of its highly cultured illustrious sons who have worked very hard to preserve the culture and heritage of the Emirate.”

Senator Kwari, who commiserated with the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, Emir of Zazzau Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the royal family and the entire people of Zazzau Emirate, stated that both men would be immensely missed.

The Senator prayed for the repose of Iyan and Talban Zazzau, while urging citizens to imbibe the good virtues of both men.