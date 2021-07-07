The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has advised oil producing nations to sustain guided investment in the oil and gas industry ahead of the net zero carbon emission target by 2050.

OPEC Secretary General, Mr. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo who gave the advice at the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference in Abuja, yesterday, explained that oil and gas have an important role to play in the energy transition.

Barkindo who spoke on the theme, “Fortifying the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry for Economic Stability and Growth” said: “Let me be clear, OPEC supports the need to reduce emissions, bolster efficiency and embrace innovation, but we must be aware of the risk we run of not adequately investing in the future of this industry. We are already dealing with the harsh impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on investment, which declined by 30 per cent in 2020.”

Barkindo who was the honorary conference chairman, in his keynote address titled ‘Global Oil Market Dynamics in a Decarbonising World’ said the call is a dangerous and unrealistic scenario, saying these voices have emerged particularly in the context of the net zero 2050 emissions discussions.

