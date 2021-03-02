AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss out the chance to play against former club Manchester United at Old Trafford next week.

Former United manager Jose Mourinho signed the 39-year-old Swedish star in 2016 after Ibrahimovic left Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahimovic made an immediate impact in his debut season for United as the Red Devils captured the League Cup and Europa League.

However, Francesco Porzio reports that the former Sweden international will miss the first leg of Milan’s Europa League clash with United.

According to reports, Ibrahimovic is suffering from a ‘muscular injury’ ahead of the United match.

Milan drew against Serbian side Red Star Belgrade in both legs of their round-of-32 Europa League matches, but they progressed through to the round of 16.

United, meanwhile, thrashed Real Sociedad 4-0 away before drawing 0-0 at Old Trafford in the return leg.

The Red Devils will now welcome Milan to Old Trafford on 11th March for the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.