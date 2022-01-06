Chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, had applauded governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma for not taking the risk of naming the sponsors of unknown gunmen and insecurity in Imo State during the stakeholders meeting at the state capital on Tuesday.

Nwanyanwu, who was present at the stakeholders meeting, commended the governor for heeding to past advices, including the one from ZLP that to do so will amount to opening the window of escape by the culprits.

In a statement he issued on Thursday, he said, “Imo State and its people are not ready for anybody who is involved in looting of state treasury and sponsoring insecurity in the state to escape. This escape they would have achieved through court processes.

“For those who are attacking the governor for not naming and shaming the culprits are the same people that are involved and are condemning the governor because the route of escape has been blocked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The governor who was equally advised to allow the police finish their investigation should encourage the police to charge such persons to court without recourse to anybody.

“The Imo State citizens are aware of those who looted their treasury. They also know the sponsors of terrorism in the state. The fact cannot change.”

Chief Nwanyanwu also thanked the governor for making Imo State conducive and safe for returnees who came home for Christmas and New Year vacation.

“It was this strategic efforts of the governor, government and security agencies that citizens who returned from outside the state were able to enjoy the vacation without incidences of harassments, kidnappings and killings,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He enjoined the people of the state to support their government so that the money used in fighting insecurity in the state could be used to provide infrastructure, health, education and empowerment of young people in the state.