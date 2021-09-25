head of the 2023 general election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, has said zoning or rotation of the presidency is not in the constitution of the party.

Prof Ajumbe who said this while interacting with journalists in Owerri, said those agitating that the presidency should be rotated between the North and South are oblivious of the fact that it is also not contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said, “Zoning is not contained in the constitution of several political parties including the APC. It is not also in the Constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria.”

The former commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities in Imo State stressed that the South East or Southern Nigeria should not wallow in the belief that power will be given to them on a platter of gold.

He said in a democratic setting, power is not given but taken, stressing that the South should rather demonstrate more seriousness if it is desirous to get the presidency.

He also accused Southern governors of not having enough to show their determination to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023.