Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday commissioned 580 units of two bedroom houses which were immediately allocated for the resettlement of families displaced by Boko Haram and who had for years, been living at internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp.

Zulum unveiled the houses in Auno town of Konduga local government area at a brief ceremony that was attended by government officials, the district head of Auno and displaced families that were given the houses under the state government’s drive towards safe and dignified resettlement of IDPs across the state.

The 580 houses were built by the state Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) on Zulum’s approval, while a resettlement committee co-chaired by commissioner for RRR, Engr Mustapha Gubio and the special adviser on sustainable development, partnerships and humanitarian support, Dr Mairo Mandara supervised the allocation of the houses and resettlement.

Governor Zulum symbolically presented letters of allocation to the families, and directed the resettlement committee to work towards moving more displaced families from IDPs camps to dignified homes.

Zulum lamented that IDPs camps have been faced with so many problems of prostitution, drug abuse and exploitation of humanitarian interventions.

The governor said it was in that regard that he directed the closure of government IDPs camps at the Mohammed Goni College of Islamic Legal Studies (MOGOLIS) and the NYSC permanent orientation camps, while displaced persons were resettled.

He said the measures was aimed at ensuring optimum use of MOGOLIS for academic activities.

Earlier, commissioner for reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement, Engr Mustapha Gubio explained that a total of 4, 967 families, were recently resettled with houses allocated to them in Damasak, Auno, Bama, Konduga town, Jere , Maiduguri and Marte.

Gubio also said that during house allocations, primary school teachers, nurses and security personnel were accorded consideration given their roles in communities.

The commissioner also announced that more resettlement housing projects were ongoing and nearing completion in Kaleri, Warabe, Chibok, Ngarnam, Damboa, Marte, and Dalori among others.