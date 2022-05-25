Yobe State governor Mai Mala Buni and his Borno State counterpart, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, have endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention.

The governors also placed him above other aspirants as the best president for this country in 2023.

The two governors spoke separately when the APC national leader and leading presidential aspirant, Tinubu, visited their states to hold dialogue with the party’s delegates to the national convention/presidential primaries holding in six days in Abuja.

Speaking about Tinubu, Buni said, “The history of democratic struggle in Nigeria cannot be complete without mentioning his tremendous work, from NADECO days to being the last man standing and preventing the nation from being a one-party state.

“For us in Yobe, this is a homecoming. You are here to interface with your brothers and sisters, our delegates. Yobe is your home and you are home,” he said.

In Yobe, Tinubu emphasised the importance of agricultural revolution.

He said, “On arriving here, we flew over large expanses of land, land with agricultural potential. It made me happy as I know we can and will transform Yobe. We will make it a productive state, employ mechanised irrigation, and process sorghum and cotton for local consumption and export.

“We must utilise our potential as a country to train and employ our youths, deploy modern technology, lower consumer prices, feed our growing population and export finished products. We must also establish commodity exchange boards and consider credit reforms to better support our agricultural value chain.”

Speaking on insecurity in the North-East, he said: “I view the issue of insecurity with utmost seriousness and will give it the highest priority in my administration.”

Speaking to the delegates in Maiduguri, Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to overhauling major sectors of the country towards stabilizing the economy, creating job opportunities, ensuring security and upgrading infrastructure among others in the state.

“We will implement structural, economic and social reforms to lay the foundation for long-term sustainable growth. Industrialisation policies will no longer be confined to the pages of government reports. They will be put into action. My administration will put them into action,” he said.

Former governor of the state, Senator Kashim Shettima, described Asiwaju as a king who has made many kings and as the candidate who is best suited to govern Nigeria at such a pivotal time.

Speaking on Asiwaju’s record as an unpaired statesman, governor Zulum spoke about Asiwaju’s long-standing devotion to uniting Nigeria.